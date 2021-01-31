Truss criticises Macron's AstraZeneca efficacy comments

International Development Secretary Liz Truss said French President Emmanuel Macron was wrong to claim the AstraZeneca vaccine is “quasi-ineffective” for the over-65s.She told The Andrew Marr Show on the BBC: “I don’t think it’s right for politicians to be commenting or making decisions about the efficacy of vaccines, that’s why we have independent authorities to look at these vaccines.“In the UK’s case, our authorities have said this vaccine is safe and effective, it’s being rolled out and it’s already making a difference.”