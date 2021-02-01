Covid vaccine has been offered to all care homes in England

The coronavirus vaccine has been offered to residents at every eligible care home with older people in England, official figures are expected to confirm on Monday.

NHS England said people living at more than 10,000 care homes with older residents had been offered the jab.

Visiting Lilian Faithfull House in Cheltenham, Dr Cameron Jackson said it was "special day" and a "major achievement" for the NHS.

