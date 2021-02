Captain Sir Tom Moore has been admitted hospital with Covid

Captain Sir Tom Moore has been admitted to hospital after testing positive Covid-19 for help with his breathing.

The 100-year-old the Second World War veteran raised millions for the NHS during lockdown by walking 100 laps of his garden.

Report by Fullerg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn