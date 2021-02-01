These are the new attorneys joining Trump's legal team

With just a week before former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is set to begin, two new attorneys are replacing those who left the impeachment defense team over disagreement on strategy.
CNN’s Jim Acosta reports.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's unprecedented second impeachment trial takes shape this week, as Democrats outline their case..
Just days before Senate impeachment trial, disgraced former president Trump has a new legal team. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the..