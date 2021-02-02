Suu Kyi's party demands her release

The party of Myanmar's detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi called on Tuesday for her immediate release from detention and for the junta to recognize her victory in November elections, a day after a military coup sparked global outrage.

A day after the Myanmar military staged a swift but bloodless coup, the streets in financial hub Yangon were quiet.

Phone and internet connections were up again, and banks that shut yesterday as people rushed to withdraw cash reopened.

But big markets and the airport remained closed.

The question for some was how the coup would hit the economy, already reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taxi driver Aung Than Tun worried how he will feed his family.

"Business was slow because of the pandemic up until now, and then came the political conflict.

Things will be worse for my family.

.

.

In this political situation right now, people will be afraid to go out." The coup followed a landslide election win months ago by Aung San Suu Kyi's party, the National League for Democracy, which the military has refused to accept, citing allegations of fraud.

On Monday (February 1) the army declared a state of emergency for a year crushing hopes the poverty-stricken country also known as Burma was on the path to stable democracy.

General Min Aung Hlaing has promised a free and fair election and a handover of power to the winning party, without giving a timeframe.

On Tuesday (February 2), the military gave no information about the whereabouts of Suu Kyi as well as other detained leaders and activists.

The NLD posted a statement demanding their release and calling for the military to recognize the November election results.

The U.N.

Security Council was due to meet later on Tuesday, diplomats said, amid calls for a strong global response to the arrests.

The U.S. also threatened to reimpose sanctions on Myanmar's generals.