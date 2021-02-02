Captain Sir Tom Moore passes away after contracting Covid-19

Captain Sir Tom Moore has passed away, after contracting Covid-19.

The 100-year-old World War Two veteran touched people’s hearts after raising more than £30m for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic, by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore said her father passed away surrounded by members of his family.

Report by Chinnianl.

