Two FBI agents killed in Florida raid

[NFA] Two FBI agents were killed and another three were wounded during an early morning raid on Tuesday at a Sunrise, Florida home as they were executing a court-ordered search warrant, the FBI said in a statement.

The scene, about 30 miles north of Miami, was swarming with emergency and law enforcement vehicles from the FBI and from surrounding jurisdictions on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred as a team of law enforcement officers were attempting to execute a search warrant involving violent crimes against children, the FBI said in a statement.

The subject of the warrant also died, the statement said.

None of the victims were identified.

It was the first major fatal shooting of FBI agents in the line of duty in years.

The man being investigated had apparently barricaded himself inside the apartment complex and was found dead, though it was unclear how he died, the New York Times reported.

Two wounded agents were in stable condition at nearby hospitals, the FBI said.

The shooting deaths of the two agents, which now constitutes one of the bloodiest episodes in FBI history, remains under investigation.