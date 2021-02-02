WEB EXTRA: Captain Tom Dies At 100 After Testing Positive For COVID

Captain Tom Moore has died after testing positive for COVID-19.
The 100-year-old WWII veteran won the hearts of people around the world while walking and raising millions for the UK's National Health Service during the pandemic.
