NJ man gets new face and hands after most complex transplant surgery ever performed

Joseph DiMeo's fiery car crash in 2018 left him with 80% of his body burned, so doctors at NYU Langone performed the most complex transplant surgery.
Man gets face, hands in rare surgery
WGHP
A new chance at life
Doctors say a 22-year-old man, badly burned in a car crash, is recovering well after receiving a rare face and hands transplant.