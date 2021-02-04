Marjorie Taylor Greene and Liz Cheney win following GOP meeting

CNN’s Lauren Fox shares a glimpse of what the GOP’s future may look like following a closed door meeting with high-ranking members set to decide the fates of Rep.
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep.
Liz Cheney within the party.
CNN’s Lauren Fox shares a glimpse of what the GOP’s future may look like following a closed door meeting with high-ranking members set to decide the fates of Rep.
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep.
Liz Cheney within the party.
The Republican Party is uniting as public GOP rifts are highlighted. At the center of the drama is Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor..
U.S. House Republicans opted on Wednesday not to punish newcomer Marjorie Taylor Greene for incendiary comments, including support..