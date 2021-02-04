House Republicans fail to punish Greene

U.S. House Republicans opted on Wednesday not to punish newcomer Marjorie Taylor Greene for incendiary comments, including support for violence against Democrats, and turned back an attempt to oust a leader who had voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

Greene's drawn fire for incendiary comments, which, according to CNN, include voicing support for violence against Democrats, while Cheney voted for impeaching President Donald Trump last month.

Wednesday's closed-door votes amounted to an uneasy truce for a party that is facing internal strife following Trump's tumultous presidency.

Cheney was just one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on the charge of inciting a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The other 197 decided against impeachment.

Cheney spoke after Wednesday's vote: "It was a very resounding acknowledgment that we need to go forward together and that we need to go forward in a way that helps us beat back the really dangerous and negative Democrat policies." Greene represents another side of the Republican Party, she's a prominent Trump supporter who has repeated his false claims that last year's election was stolen from him.

She's also propagated unfounded conspiracy theories like the QAnon movement and skepticism over mass shootings.

According to media reports, Republicans in the room on Wednesday said Greene apologized for her past comments and received a standing ovation from some lawmakers.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters that voters, not lawmakers, should decide whether to punish her for her remarks.

"She said she was wrong.

She has reached out in other ways and forms and nothing that she said has been based upon since she's been a member of Congress, and the voters, the voters decided she could come and serve." Republicans' refusal to take action against Greene means the Democrat-controlled House will now vote on Thursday on a resolution that would remove her from two high-profile committees.