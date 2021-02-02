McConnell: Greene a 'cancer' on Republicans

Mitch McConnell, the top Senate Republican, said on Monday that Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s embrace of conspiracy theories was a “cancer” on their party, as House Democrats moved to strip her of committee assignments.

In a statement on Monday the Senate minority leader never named Greene, but referred to several past incendiary comments tied to her which have emerged in recent days.

“Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality,” McConnell said in the statement, adding “This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.” Greene struck back at McConnell on Twitter, saying: "The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully." The feud comes as House Democrats move to strip Greene of committee assignments.

On Monday, Democratic Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz introduced a resolution to remove Greene from her posts on the House education and budget committees.

Greene has supported false online claims that school shootings were staged, including the 2012 killings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut and the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

She also previously expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy.

Greene on Monday appeared to try to backtrack on some of her previous comments in an interview.

In addition to coming out against Greene, McConnell also reportedly voiced his support for Representative Liz Cheney, the No.

3 House Republican, who has recently come under scrutiny from conservatives following her vote to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting the deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan.

6.

McConnell told CNN in a statement: "Liz Cheney is a leader with deep convictions and the courage to act on them."