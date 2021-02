Daniel Kaluuya & LaKeith Stanfield Talk 'Judas And The Black Messiah'

Daniel Kaluuya and his co-star LaKeith Stanfield tell ET Canada's Keshia Chante about the highly anticipated biopic "Judas And The Black Messiah", which is getting rave reviews and a ton of award buzz, including Kaluuya's Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations.

Plus, the actor shares how he prepared to play former Illinois Chairman of the Black Panther Party Fred Hampton in the film.