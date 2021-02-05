Christopher Plummer, Award-Winning Actor, Dead at 91

Christopher Plummer, Award-Winning Actor, Dead at 91.

According to Plummer's wife, the Canadian-born actor succumbed to a head injury caused by a recent fall.

Plummer's career spanned more than seven decades.

He is perhaps best known for playing character Georg von Trapp in 'The Sound of Music.'.

He famously referred to the film as "The Sound of Mucus," saying that the legacy of it followed him "around like an albatross.”.

Plummer was also known as one of the world's most distinguished Shakespearean actors, having performed many of the Bard's major roles.

He also gained fame in highly-commercial films, such as 'Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.'.

Among his many accolades, Plummer won an Oscar, two Emmys and two Tony awards