'Sound of Music' star Christopher Plummer mourned

Christopher Plummer, who starred as widower Captain von Trapp opposite Julie Andrews in the blockbuster 1965 musical "The Sound Of Music" and in 2012 became the oldest actor to win an Oscar, has died at 91.
Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
He took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2012 for his role in Beginners
