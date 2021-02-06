Actor Christopher Plummer Dead At 91

Actor Christopher Plummer died Friday morning at his home in Connecticut.
His acting career spanned nearly seven decades, and he's best remembered for "The Sound of Music." CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
