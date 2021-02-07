Uttarakhand Glacier breaks: ITBP jawans rescue trapped people, watch the video | Oneindia News

Uttarakhand: ITBP personnel rescue 16-17 people who were trapped near Tapovan dam in Chamoli.

In a tragic disaster, a glacier broke in Dhauli Ganga valley in the Joshimath area.

Several labourers working at Rishi Ganga hydroelectric power project were reported missing soon after the incident.

According to the details, a dam of the Tapovan power project was breached and was feared washed away.

An alert has been sounded for all downstream districts, and people from Vishnuprayag, Joshimath, Karnprayag, Rudraprayag, Rishikesh and Haridwar have been warned against visiting river banks.

