Chamoli disaster: Intensified search operation at 2nd tunnel, around 30 people trapped there, says ITBP PRO

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) PRO Vivek Pandey on February 08 gave update about the current status of rescue operation going on in Uttarakhand's Chamoli following glacier burst.

While speaking to ANI, he said, "We've intensified search operation at the 2nd tunnel.

We've information that around 30 people are trapped there.

Around 300 ITBP jawans are deployed to clear the tunnel.

Local administration said that around 170 people are missing." "ITBP rescued 12 people from a tunnel yesterday, these 30 are trapped in a different tunnel.

Rescue operation is underway in different areas.

More teams will be sent there if it is required, we are focussing on rescuing people from the tunnel first," he added.

A glacier burst took place in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Feb 07.