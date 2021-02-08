Lewis Hamilton extends Mercedes contract

Sir Lewis Hamilton has ended his long-running contract saga with Mercedes by signing a new one-year deal.The seven-time world champion’s extension was announced by the sport’s all-conquering team on Monday ahead of the new Formula One campaign which gets under way in Bahrain next month.Hamilton, 36, will be bidding to win an unprecedented eighth world title.
In the pitlane - Sir Lewis Hamilton’s Dilemma
