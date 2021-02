PM: 'Everything' being done to tackle violent crime

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said "absolutely everything" is being done to tackle violent crime, after a former Conservative Party activist pleaded with him for help after her son was stabbed to death.

Sven Badzak, an aspiring lawyer from west London, was killed after he was chased and attacked by a group in Kilburn, north-west London on Saturday evening.

Report by Blairm.

