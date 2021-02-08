Snow and ice bring disruption to parts of UK as people warned not to travel

Police warned people not to travel as heavy snow and ice brought disruption to parts of the UK, closing coronavirus vaccination centres and schools.The Met Office has issued severe amber snow warnings for London and south-east England, where heavy snow is likely to cause long delays on roads as well as affecting rail and air travel.
Heavy snow and strong winds hit parts of country
PA - Press Association STUDIO
