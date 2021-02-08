Impeachment trial for Trump set to begin

A trial for what happened at the capitol is set to be and many republicans are calling it a sham.
The question is whether or not Congress can charge a former president.
Ilya Somin, a George Mason law professor, on how Donald Trump's impeachment trial might unfold.
Many Americans say they fear the US is sliding towards civil war, amid the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump.