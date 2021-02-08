Hospitalisation due to COVID vaccination reaches 29 till Feb 08: Health Ministry

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on February 08, the Additional Secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Manohar Agnani said, "Today vaccination sessions were organised in 35 states and Union Territories and 2,23,298 people have been vaccinated till 06:00 pm." "The total hospitalisation due to vaccination is 29 till date, out of them 19 have been discharged, 1 is under treatment and there were 09 deaths.

In terms of hospitalisation against percentage of vaccinations comes to .0005% .

One hospitalisation has been reported in last 24 hours in Kerala," he added.