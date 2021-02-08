Myanmar Protesters Rally in Defiance of Military Coup

Myanmar Protesters Rally in Defiance of Military Coup.

Almost a week after the country was forced back into military rule, citizens have taken to the streets to make their voices heard.

Many chanted for the freedom of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, who was among the civilian leaders taken captive by the country’s generals last week.

Dozens of arrests have been made and telecommunications have been temporarily severed in response to the protests.

The setting is reminiscent of 1988’s bloody massacre, leading many to believe the military may resort to violence once again.

National League for Democracy officials have urged a campaign of civil disobedience.

.

Some protesters also believe that the military spread false rumors of the release of Aung San Suu Kyi to keep them from marching