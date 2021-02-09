Covid-19 Vaccine Drone Delivery Being Developed

This robust COVID-19 vaccine drone delivery payload system Is being developed for use in critical regions.

The payload to be developed by u.S. Company Draganfly is a sustainable thermal management system with.

Capability to carry a minimum of 300 multi-doses or 100 single doses.

Draganfly INC., has been selected by Coldchain Technology Services, LLC to immediately develop & provide flight services.

It is being designed as part of a comprehensive delivery & logistics platform of which Draganfly will operate.

“it is very exciting that COVID-19 vaccinations are starting to be distributed," said Wayne Williams, founder/exec.

Dir.

Of Coldchain Technology.

"Draganfly will help us solve the problem which is the timely and precise distribution of the vaccine in hard-to-reach areas.”