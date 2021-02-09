Explainer: Inside Europe's fight for COVID shots

Optimism turned to panic as the EU’s vaccine rollout plunged into crisis after vaccine-makers had cut back deliveries.
Rosanna Philpott explains why the EU's vaccine rollouts have been slow and fraught with problems compared with other countries.
'This is a catastrophe,' French ambassador Philippe Leglise-Costa told a Jan. 27 meeting, according to a diplomatic note seen by..