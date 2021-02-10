Shahnawaz Hussain takes charge as Bihar Industries Minister

Shahnawaz Hussain took charge as the Minister of Industries (Udhyog Vibhag) in Patna on February 10.

The event took place at Vikas Bhawan in Patna's Bailey Road.

The expansion of the Bihar cabinet took place in Patna on February 09.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain took oath as a minister in Patna today.

17 Ministers were inducted in the State Council of Ministers on Tuesday.

While speaking to ANI, Shahnawaz Hussain said, "Industrialization is needed in Bihar.

Our mission is to ensure people get jobs within the state.

Agro-based industries and skilled workers are here, why should the factories be set-up outside."