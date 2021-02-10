Nicola Sturgeon ready to tackle allegations at Alex Salmond inquiry ‘head on’

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she looks forward to being able to refute claims made about her “head on” before the Salmond inquiry next week.Ms Sturgeon is slated to appear before the Committee on the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints on Tuesday.The committee, set up to look into the botched handling of complaints made against Ms Sturgeon's predecessor Alex Salmond, was due to hear from him this week, before the former first minister pulled out after MSPs on the committee voted not to publish evidence he submitted.