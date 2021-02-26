Scotland’s Leadership Has 'Failed', Salmond Tells Inquiry

Alex Salmond has said there is a failure of leadership in Scotland as he attacked First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

In his opening statement to a Holyrood inquiry into the Scottish Government's unlawful investigation of sexual harassment claims made against him, Scotland's former first minister accused his successor Ms Sturgeon of using a Covid press conference to "effectively question the result of a jury".

Mr Salmond is testifying on the botched government investigation which was found to be "tainted by apparent bias" by the court.

He was acquitted of 13 charges of sexual assault in a criminal trial, and he successfully challenged the lawfulness of the government investigation.

The current Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted there was no conspiracy against Mr Salmond, and she is due to appear before the committee to give evidence next week.

Report by Avagninag.

