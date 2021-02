Science chief: Lifting lockdown must be done with ‘caution’

The Government's chief scientific adviser has said lockdown measures will need to be lifted with "caution" and led by data.

Sir Patrick Vallance said it will be "crucial" to establish the trajectory of the Covid-19 outbreak and to "not jump ahead of it" as cases could rise again quickly.

Report by Blairm.

