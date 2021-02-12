'Will join BJP when there's black snow in Kashmir': Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad

In the latest episode of On The Record, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who will be ending his Rajya Sabha stint on Monday after a four-decade-long career in Parliament, spoke to Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury about his farewell by the Prime Minister, speculation that he may join the BJP, about being a ‘Hindustani Muslim’, and the thinking behind the letter written by the ‘Group of 23’, among other issues.Watch the full video for more.
