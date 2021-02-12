PM Modi has given away Indian Territory to China, he must answer to nation: Rahul Gandhi

While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 12 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the 'present situation in Eastern Ladakh'.

"Defence Min made a statement on the situation in Eastern Ladakh.

Now, we find our troops are now going to be stationed at Finger 3.

Finger 4 is our territory.

Now, we've moved from Finger 4 to Finger3.

Why has Mr Modi given up our territory to the Chinese," he said.

"The Defence Minister didn't speak a word on the most important strategic area - Depsang Plains - from where China had entered.

The truth is that the Prime Minister has given away the Indian Territory to China.

He must answer to the country," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh given a statement in Rajya Sabha yesterday, regarding the 'present situation in Eastern Ladakh'.