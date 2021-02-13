Sitharaman counters Rahul's 'Hum do hamare do' taunt with jibe at Gandhi family

While replying to the Budget discussion in the lower house of the Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 13 took a jibe on Rahul Gandhi's 'Hum do hamare do' remarks in Lok Sabha and said that two people (Rahul and Sonia Gandhi) are taking care of daughter and damad (Robert Vadra and Priyanka Gandhi).

"PM SVANidhi Yojana, for those who are constantly accusing us of dealing with cronies - SVANidhi doesn't go to cronies.

Damad get land in states which are governed by some parties - Rajasthan, Haryana once upon a time.

'Hum 2 hamare 2' is that - we are 2 people taking care of party and there are 2 other people who I have to take care, daughter and damad will take care of that.

We don't do that.

Rs 10,000 is given to 50 lakh street traders as working capital for 1 year.

They are not anyone's cronies," said Finance Minister Sitharaman.