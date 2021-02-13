'Our grandchildren's grandchildren will get Covid'

Professor Paul Hunter has again reiterated his belief that "our grandchildren's grandchildren will get Covid".

The Professor in Medicine at the University of East Anglia said "we've got to learn to come to terms" with coronavirus and "live with it".

He also suggested that we might start to see an increase in the spread as restrictions are removed, but that it is unlikely there will be the same number of hospitalisations and deaths.

Report by Thomasl.

