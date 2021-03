Centre afraid of Rahul as it doesn't has answer: Sachin Pilot on Sitharaman's 'Doomsday Man' statement

Congress MLA from Tonk, Sachin Pilot reacted on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Doomsday man for India' statement on Rahul Gandhi.

Terming Gandhi's Rajasthan visit as success, he said that Rahul talked about principals and security of the nation and the Centre is afraid of him as it doesn't has the answers.

On Friday Sitharaman attacked the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, she slammed Gandhi by calling him 'Doomsday man for India'.