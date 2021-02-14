Trump lawyers celebrate acquittal

Donald Trump's legal team react to the former president's acquittal of inciting the Capitol siege.Barely a month since the deadly January 6 riot that stunned the world, the Senate convened for a rare weekend session to deliver its verdict, voting while armed National Guard troops continued to stand their posts outside the historic building.
Former President Trump's lawyers speak to reporters after senators vote to acquit
USA Today News (International)
