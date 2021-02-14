PM Modi recalls Pulwama attack, says martyrs bravery will continue to inspire generations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14 recalled the Pulwama attack and said martyrs bravery will continue to inspire generations.

"No Indian can forget this day.

Two years ago, the Pulwama Attack happened.

We pay homage to all the martyrs we lost in that attack.

We are proud of our security forces.

Their bravery will continue to inspire generations," said PM while addressing the public in Chennai.

The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019.