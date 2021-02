Tory MP says restrictions should be eased by May

Tory MP Steve Baker says lockdown restrictions should be lifted by May, as by then the vaccine rollout will have reached the nine vulnerable groups.

Mr Baker is deputy chair of the Covid Recovery Group, which was founded by a number of Conservative MPs who have opposed the government's latest lockdown measures.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn