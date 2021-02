As WNY deals with snow, South faces historic snow and cold

Tough to compare WNY winter with storms and cold battering the South.

CAPACITY.THESE SNOW-COVEREDHIGHWAYS AREDOWN IN HOUSTON,TEXAS.THIS MIGHT NOTLOOK TOO SCARYTO US -- BUT THEYSIMPLY DO NOTHAVE THE SAMERESOURCES ANDEXPERIENCE WEDO.NEW AT 11 -- JEFFRUSACK LOOKS ATSOME OF THELESSONS WESTERNNEW YORKERS CANOFFER TO OURFRIENDS DOWNSOUTH.WESTERN NEWYORK CAN HANDLETHE SNOW ANDCOLD PRETTY WELL.BUT... IN THESOUTH..

IT'S ALITTLE DIFFERENT.WE ASKED THECHEIFMETEOROLIGIST ATOUR SISTERSTATATIONI N WACO,TEXAS, MATT HINESWHAT IT'S LIKEDOWN THERE RIGHTNOW.WHAT WE HAVERIGHT NOW.

THIIS UNHEARD OF.WE HAVE NOT HADANYTHING LIKETHIS THAT I'VECOVERED IN MYCAREER HERE ATKXVV.WACO GOT 4INCHES OF SNOW..AS WELL AS ICE.ANDTEMPERATURESAROUND 0.WHAT'S AVERAGEFOR YOU GUYSRIGHT NOW?

RIGHTNOW WE'RE IN THELOW TO MIDSIXTIES FORHIGHS.OBVIOUSLYCENTRAL TEXASROAD CREWSAREN'T USED TODEALING WITH THISMUCH SNOW.WE JUST DON'THAVE THEEQUIPTMENT TOGET THE SNOWOFF THE ROADONCE IT'S FALLEN.SO WE CAN DOSOMEPREPERATIONTREATMENT.

BUTTHAT'S ABOUT IT.ON OUR FACEBOOKPAGE, WE ASKEDWESTERN NEWYORKERS TO GIVESOME TIPS FOR OURFRIENDS DOWNSOUTH.

MOST GAVEGREAT TIPS.

STAYHOME.

BRING YOURPETS INSIDE.

USEROCK SALT..

NOTTABLE SALT TO MELTICE.ONE WNYERLIVING IN TEXASNOW SAYS IT'SREALLY APPLESAND ORANGESWHEN IT COMESTO COMPARINGWHAT WE DEALWITH HERE IN WNYTO WHAT'S GOINGON RIGHT NOW INTHE SOUTH.JACOB MOVED TOPLANO, TEXASFROM WNY.

HEBRINGS UP POINTSLIKE MOSTPEOPLE'S HEATRUNS OFF THEELECTRICITY.

THATGOES FOR COOKINGFOOD AS WELL.

ANDSINCE MOST ROADSAREN'T CLEARED ITALMOSTIMPOSSIBLE TO GETDELIVERIES.

SO,WHILE IT'S EASY TOTHINK THAT PEOPLEIN THE SOUTH CAN'THANDLE WINTER.THEY'REINFRASTRUCTUREISN'T MADE TO.

ANDACCORDING TOHINES..

ANOTHERWINTRY BLAST ISON THE WAY FORTHE SOUTH.

JEFFRUSACK 7 EWN.