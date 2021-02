Fuel price in India: Why is it soaring? Simply explained | Oneindia News

Petrol prices are inching closer to the Rs 90 mark in Delhi after a fresh hike.

Prices of fuel are soaring across the country for weeks.

Why is this happening and will it stop?

We explain in this episode of News Audit.

#PetrolDieselPriceHike #FuelPriceIndia #FuelHikeIndia