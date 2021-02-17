Wallaby Hops Into Hospital in Hamilton, Victoria

An adventurous wallaby made a visit to a hospital in Hamilton, Victoria, on Australia Day, footage taken on January 26 shows.Video released by the Western District Health Service (WDHS) shows the marsupial hopping throughout the hospital’s emergency department lobby.“It is the second time that a furry native has presented to the WDHS Emergency Department, with ‘Blinky Bill’ the koala becoming a global sensation after it visited several years ago,” the hospital wrote in a Facebook caption.