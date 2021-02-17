Myanmar protesters gathers in biggest rally against coup

Protesters have gathered in major cities across Myanmar for the biggest rallies so far, demonstrating against a military coup which overthrew the government.

Thousands chanted for the release of leaders Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

Protesters in Yangon blocked security forces from accessing roads with their vehicles, using the excuse they broke down.

A UN expert on human rights in Myanmar warned of the prospect for major violence as there are reports of soldiers being transported into Yangon, the biggest city.

Kyi Pyar, a former NLD Lawmaker, said people will not back down in the fight against the military regime.

She claims demonstrators returned to the streets because deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi has now been charged with violating coronavirus restrictions.

Recent changes to the Penal Code could allow the military to detain her indefinitely.

Report by Bassaneseg.

