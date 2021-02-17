As winter storm sweeps through US, millions without power in Texas

More ice and frigid temperatures are expected to hit states worst affected by the deadly winter storm.
CNN’s Camila Bernal is in Dallas taking your questions.
More ice and frigid temperatures are expected to hit states worst affected by the deadly winter storm.
CNN’s Camila Bernal is in Dallas taking your questions.
Fort Worth emergency management said water distribution is the number one issue they're working on.
Watch VideoHistoric winter weather has caused a dangerous situation for millions of people without power.
In Texas, the..