Wednesday 2/17 Insider Buying Report: PTRS, TEAF

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Partners Bancorp, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Michael W.

Clarke purchased 5,423 shares of PTRS, for a cost of $6.75 each, for a total investment of $36,605.

Clarke was up about 4.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PTRS trading as high as $7.06 at last check today.

Partners Bancorp is trading down about 0.6% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Clarke made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $122 shares at a cost of $6.75 a piece.

And at Tortoise Essential Assets Income Fund, there was insider buying on Friday, by Gary Paul Henson who purchased 1,200 shares at a cost of $13.93 each, for a trade totaling $16,716.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Henson in the past year.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Fund is trading off about 0.3% on the day Wednesday.

Henson was up about 1.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with TEAF trading as high as $14.19 in trading on Wednesday.