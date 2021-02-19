'Super Exciting': Colorado Scientists That Helped Perseverance Rover Mission Celebrate Mars Landing

The team at Lockheed Martin responsible for the aeroshell protecting the Mars 2020 rover celebrated its entry and landing on the surface of the red planet Thursday.
They were watching along virtually with their colleagues at NASA.
Experts across Huntsville are celebrating the touchdown of NASA's Perseverance rover, a groundbreaking event for science.