Nasa's Perseverance rover makes historic Mars landing, sends first images | Oneindia News

After seven months in space, NASA's Perseverance rover made a historic landing on the red planet.

Perseverance, the most advanced astrobiology laboratory ever sent to another world, streaked through the Martian atmosphere on Thursday and landed safely on the floor of a vast crater, its first stop on a search for traces of ancient microbial life on the Red Planet.

The landing represented the riskiest part of two-year endeavour whose primary aim is to search for possible fossilised signs of microbes that may have flourished on Mars some three billion years ago, when the fourth planet from the sun was warmer, wetter and potentially hospitable to life.

#MarsLanding #NASA #PerseveranceRover