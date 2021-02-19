Australian PM urges Facebook to lift news blockade

Australia’s prime minister on Friday urged Facebook to lift its blockade of Australian users and return to the negotiating table with news publishing businesses.Scott Morrison also warned that other countries would follow his government’s example in making digital giants pay for journalism.Mr Morrison described Facebook’s move on Thursday to prevent Australians accessing and sharing news as a threat.
Undeterred by Facebook news blackout, Australia commits to content law
Upworthy
