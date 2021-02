PM reminds Merkel to mute during virtual G7 call

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to remind German Chancellor Angela Merkel to mute her microphone after she interrupted his opening statement during a virtual meeting of G7 leaders.

The PM was hosting the call from Downing Street.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn