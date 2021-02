Naomi Osaka wins Australian Open 2021 | 4th Grand Slam title | Oneindia News

Naomi Osaka has won the Australian Open 2021, taking her Grand Slam tally upto 4.

She beat Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 in the women’s singles final at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

A pattern appears to be developing for the 23 year old Tennis champion.

