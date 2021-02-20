Myanmar's bloodiest day of protest since coup

Saturday was believed to be the worst single day of violence in Myanmar since the military coup on February 1.
At least two protesters have been reportedly killed, and many others wounded.
Matthew Larotonda reports.
Saturday was believed to be the worst single day of violence in Myanmar since the military coup on February 1.
At least two protesters have been reportedly killed, and many others wounded.
Matthew Larotonda reports.
Several anti-coup protesters also seriously wounded as security forces crack down on demonstrators in Mandalay.
Brave residents of Myanmar's Yangon took to the streets on Wednesday (February 17) to continue their protest against the military..